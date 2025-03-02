US sending more troops to border with Mexico

The Pentagon is sending about 3,000 more active-duty troops to the US-Mexico border as President Donald Trump seeks to clamp down on illegal immigration and fulfill a central promise of his campaign, US officials said Saturday.

His defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has ordered elements of a Stryker brigade combat team and a general support aviation battalion for the mission, the Pentagon announced.

According to AP, the forces will arrive along the nearly 2,000-mile border in the coming weeks.

The Defense Department’s statement did not specify the size of the deployment, but it was put at about 3,000 by the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The Strykers are medium-armored wheeled personnel carriers.

Already, about 9,200 US troops in total are at the southern border, including 4,200 deployed under federal orders and about 5,000 National Guard troops under the control of governors.

