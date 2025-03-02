3 aircraft breach airspace over Trump's Florida resort

According to a Daily Mail report, the F-16 fighter jets deployed flares, and the three civilian planes were escorted out of the area.

According to the report, the airspace breaches occurred at 11:05 a.m., 12:10 p.m., and 12:50 p.m. local time. It was unclear why the three planes flew into Palm Beach airspace, as such incidents have frequently occurred in recent weeks.

According to the local website Palm Beach Post, three airspace violations took place over the city during Trump's visit to Mar-a-Lago that month.

Two violations occurred on February 15 and one on Presidents Day, February 17.

