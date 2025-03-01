Iran’s GDP grows 3.1% in 9 months, fueled by oil sector

The report stated that Iran’s GDP, including oil, reached 75.291 quadrillion rials in the first nine months of 1403, compared to 73.027 quadrillion rials in the same period the previous year. Excluding oil, GDP stood at 57.330 quadrillion rials, up from 56.106 quadrillion rials in the same period last year.

The data also revealed sectoral growth rates during the nine-month period. The agriculture sector grew by 3.3%, while the industry and mining sector expanded by 3.6%. Within the industry and mining sector, crude oil and natural gas extraction saw the highest growth at 6.1%, followed by natural gas distribution at 5.7%, water and electricity supply at 2.5%, and other mining activities at 0.9%. The industrial sector grew by 1.4%, while construction showed no growth. The services sector grew by 2.3% compared to the same period in 1402.

The Statistical Center of Iran calculates quarterly GDP based on 18 main sectors, comprising 50 activities classified under the ISIC, Rev.4 framework.

The agriculture sector includes farming, horticulture, livestock, forestry, and fishing. The industry and mining sector covers crude oil and natural gas extraction, other mining activities, manufacturing, water and electricity supply, natural gas distribution, and construction.

The services sector includes wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, transportation, warehousing, postal services, information and communication, financial and insurance activities, real estate, business services, veterinary services, public administration, urban services, education, health, social work, and other public and personal services.

MNA/Shana.ir