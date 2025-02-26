Iran bans exports of some crops amid soaring domestic prices

In a letter issued on Monday, the MAJ asked Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) to stop exports of apples, oranges and various types of dates from the country for two months starting February 24, according to Press TV.

The ministry said the decision was aimed at creating “balance and stability” in the domestic market.

Demand for dates increases in Iran during the holy month of Ramadan, which will start on March 2 this year. Apple and orange are the staples of festivities held during Iran’s New Year holidays beginning in late March.

The MAJ had issued a similar letter on February 17 asking for a two-month ban on exports of potatoes, lentils, and beans from the country.

The ban on potato exports came a month after Iran was forced to import shipments of the crop from neighboring Turkey and Pakistan to control prices in the domestic market.

Authorities said at the time they wouldn’t be able to halt scheduled potato exports while insisting that such a decision would harm exporters and cause them to lose their share of the market in countries like Iraq.

Iran has been a major producer and exporter of agricultural products in recent years amid efforts by the government to offset the impacts of foreign sanctions targeting the country’s oil exports.

