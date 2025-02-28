Iran, Uzbekistan ink MoU to further boost ties

The MoU was signed at the end of the one-day visit of Iran’s Khorasan Razavi commercial-economic delegation to Samarkand Province, Uzbekistan, on Thursday at a joint business conference between the heads of the chambers of commerce of the two sides.

The heads of the chambers of commerce of Khorasan Razavi and Samarkand provinces signed a seven-provision document to develop trade and economic relations.

Holding mutual business meetings and trips of economic delegations, setting up joint business centers to facilitate the sale of goods, developing transportation infrastructures including establishing direct flights between Mashhad and Samarkand, and holding joint economic and cultural exhibitions and events to introduce the capacities of the two provinces are among the areas of cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to cooperate in the fields of agriculture, industry and mines, automotive, food, medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, tourism development, and the issuance of visas.

