Zelensky to meet Starmer in London on Saturday: UK PM office

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday, Starmer’s office said, ahead of a wider summit of European leaders in London on Sunday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and President Zelenskiy will be meeting in Downing Street this afternoon,” a spokesperson for Starmer’s office said, Reuters reported.

The meeting follows an extraordinary public spat between Zelenskiy and Donald Trump at the White House over the war with Russia, with the US president threatening to withdraw support for Ukraine.

Starmer spoke to both Trump and Zelenskiy on Friday and expressed his “unwavering support” for Ukraine, echoing similar statements of backing for Zelenskiy from other European leaders.

