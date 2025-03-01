  1. Politics
Zelensky should apologize for fiasco with Trump: Rubio

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called on the visiting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to apologize for clashing with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.

In an interview with CNN, Rubio called on Zelensky to “apologize for turning this thing into the fiasco for him that it became,” after his White House meeting with Trump and Vice President JD Vance turned into a shouting match.

The top US diplomat also questioned whether Zelensky wanted to end the Ukraine war that started in February 2022.

“When you start talking about that aggressively – and the president is a deal maker, he made deals his entire life – you’re not going to get people to the table,” Rubio said.

“And so you start to perceive that maybe Zelensky doesn’t want a peace deal. He says he does, but maybe he doesn’t,” Rubio added.

Zelensky had come to the White House to finalize an agreement granting the US access to Ukraine’s lucrative rare-earth minerals.

However, the meeting between Zelensky and Trump quickly turned into a verbal clash.

