Relations between Trump, Zelensky may be ‘irreparable’: media

According to him, what happened at Trump’s meeting with Zelensky at the White House was "disastrous," TASS reported.

"Not clear how the bilateral relationship proceeds while Zelensky is still in charge… unless he can find a way to make this right with (Trump)," the official noted.

On February 28, Zelensky arrived at the White House for a meeting with Trump. Their televised exchange, with reporters present, unraveled into a shouting match, with Trump scolding Zelensky for being disrespectful to the US, and Vice President JD Vance noting that Zelensky had not ever said a "thank you" for all the support provided to Kyiv.

A news conference scheduled to follow the meeting was canceled, and Trump posted a statement on the Truth Social media platform saying that Zelensky was disrespectful and not ready for peace.

