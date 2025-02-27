Iran ready to share nuclear expertise with regional states

In an interview with an Egyptian newspaper, Kamal Kharrazi emphasized Iran’s willingness to collaborate with regional nations in transferring its scientific and technological capabilities, including nuclear advancements.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Kharrazi said that the US and Europe's strategy revolves around fueling conflicts, instability, and wars to justify their continued interference in the region.

On Iran-Egypt relations, he stressed that both nations have rich civilizations and historical significance, noting that political relations depend on the political will of both governments, irrespective of past differences.

Regarding the role of resistance movements, he stated that Resistance is an ideology and a revolutionary doctrine that can never be eliminated.

On Iran’s nuclear program, Kharrazi reaffirmed that economic sanctions have had no impact on Iran’s progress, emphasizing, "Iran continues to achieve new milestones in peaceful nuclear technology every day."

MP/6392502