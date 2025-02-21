President Pezeshkian tours Eurasia Expo 2025 in Tehran

The event, which aims to bolster trade and economic cooperation among Eurasian countries and beyond, features participation from over 100 Iranian companies and business delegations from Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus.

Accompanied by a high-level delegation, President Pezeshkian visited various booths and talked with industry managers and experts during his visit on Friday. He emphasized the critical role of expanding trade interactions with Eurasian countries, highlighting the exhibition as a significant platform to enhance Iran's economic ties with the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Eurasia Expo 2025 is a key trade and economic event that fosters collaboration and partnerships among participating countries.

