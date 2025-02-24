  1. World
Feb 24, 2025, 11:59 AM

Israeli army fiercely clashes with Palestinians in Jenin

TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Local media in Palestine have reported a massive raid launched by occupying regime of Israel on areas in Jenin, northern West Bank, including towns of Qabatiya, Barqin, and Silat al-Harithiya.

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces have begun operations to destroy infrastructure in various areas of the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.

