Israeli army fiercely clashes with Palestinians in Jenin

According to local sources, Israeli occupation forces have begun operations to destroy infrastructure in various areas of the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin.
TEHRAN, Feb. 24 (MNA) – Local media in Palestine have reported a massive raid launched by occupying regime of Israel on areas in Jenin, northern West Bank, including towns of Qabatiya, Barqin, and Silat al-Harithiya.
