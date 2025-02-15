4 killed as Israeli forces expand deadly raids in WB

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing the Ministry of Health, reported that 19-year-old Adel Ahmed Adel Bashkar was shot and killed by Israeli occupation troops in Askar refugee camp on the outskirts of the city of Nablus on Friday evening.

Medical sources said Bashkar was shot in the chest by Israeli forces near the Askar Camp and was transferred to hospital to receive medical treatment. He succumbed to his grave gunshot wounds shortly afterward.

Earlier, the General Authority of Civil Affairs announced in a statement that Israeli forces had killed three Palestinian youths as they stormed Nur Shams refugee camp, located three kilometers (1.8 miles) east of Tulkarm.

It identified the victims as Jihad Mahmoud Hassan Masharqa, 40, Muhammad Ghassan Abu Abed, and 23-year-old Khaled Mustafa Sharif Amer, noting that occupation forces are withholding their bodies.

The Israeli military launched a large-scale onslaught in the West Bank on January 21, just two days after a Gaza ceasefire deal between the Tel Aviv regime and Hamas came into effect.

The attack has resulted in the displacement of more than 35,000 Palestinians from the Jenin, Tulkarm, and Far’a refugee camps.

According to the United Nations, some 90 percent of the residents of the Jenin and Tulkarm refugee camps have been forced to flee.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) says displacement and destruction in the Jenin camp have turned the area into a “ghost town,” while the UN Human Rights Office says the killings and the demolition of homes “indicate ongoing violations of international law.”

In its latest situation report on the West Bank, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) notes that Israeli forces killed five Palestinians between February 4 and 10, including a child, while eight other children were among 49 Palestinians injured.

Between February 11 and 13, they killed two more Palestinians in Hebron and Nablus, one of whom died in an exchange of fire and another in “unclear circumstances.”

Israeli settlers were also involved in 15 incidents of assault or causing damage to Palestinian property during the latest reporting period, injuring three Palestinians, including one child.

