Israeli forces kill two Palestinian teenagers during WB raids

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA, citing local sources, reported that Israeli forces opened live fire at Ayman Nassar al-Haymouni, 13, on Friday night, while he was visiting relatives in the Jabal Jawhar area, south of al-Khalil, striking him in the chest.

He was rushed by the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) medics to Mohammad Ali al-Mohtaseb Hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds shortly afterward.

Separately, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that another 13-year-old teen, Rimas Omar al-Amori, succumbed to critical injuries after being shot by Israeli forces at gunfire.

The bullet struck the girl in her abdomen and exited through her back. She was transferred to Jenin Governmental Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Witnesses said she was shot and killed in front of her family's home, while Israeli forces were stationed nearby.

The deadly incidents come as the Israeli military has been conducting offensives in northern West Bank refugee camps, particularly in Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas, for the second consecutive month.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accompanied by soldiers, entered a Palestinian home in the Tulkarm refugee camp, just hours after a similar visit by the regime’s minister of military affairs Israel Katz.

Netanyahu also ordered the Israeli military to step up attacks in the West Bank, following a series of explosions that struck buses in Bat Yam and Holon, near Tel Aviv, the previous day.

Meanwhile, Tulkarm Governor Abdullah Kmeil said Israeli plans to intensify attacks in the region and surrounding refugee camps in the occupied West Bank are evidence of the occupying Tel Aviv regime’s “genocidal intent.”

WAFA news agency, quoting Kmeil as saying, reported that the recent statements by Israeli authorities concerning their intention to massively increase the Israeli military presence in the Tulkarm and Nur Shams refugee camps would result in more extrajudicial killings, demolitions of homes, and the forcible displacement of the Palestinian population.

The senior Palestinian official called on the international community and human rights organizations to intervene to protect Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, who have already endured 26 days of military offensives.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 920 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 others injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the Gaza genocidal war on October 7, 2023, according to the Health Ministry.

SD/