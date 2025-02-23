Winners of 38th Khwarizmi Intl. Award (KIA) honored

The event was held concurrent with the 26th Khwarizmi Youth Award.

This year, a total of 500 articles from 30 countries have been submitted to the 38th KIA, nine of which (two presented by women) are selected as the best. Also, out of 300 articles submitted to the Khwarizmi Youth Award, nine were chosen as the top articles (four submitted by women). These plans cover innovative, technical, and practical fields, IRNA reported.

The ceremony of introducing and honoring 18 winners of the Khwarizmi International Award (KIA), including 9 winners of the 38th edition of International and 9 winners of the 26th edition of Youth was kicked off in the presence of President Pezeshkian, the science minister and a great number of researchers and academics.

The Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) is busy and active in four main topics of fundamental research, applied projects, development, innovation, and technology projects, and in 18 specialized groups in all scientific and technical fields except the humanities.

