Baghdad Friday Prayers leader opposes Syria’s ruler visit

In his Friday prayer sermon in Baghdad, Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi pointed out that the Palestinian issue must be a core issue for the Arab and Muslim nations, saying that "Some Arab countries have normalized their relations with Israel under American pressure since the Carter era."

The prominent teacher at the Najaf Seminary added that, "These countries, including Egypt during the time of Hosni Mubarak, Jordan during the time of King Hussein, the UAE and other countries, gave up on the Palestinian issue, while this issue is still alive in the hearts of the Arab nations."

He continued by stating that the normalization of relations with Israel was based on greed and fear; fear of war and loss of the throne and economic blockade. These countries are now supported by the US, but they know very well that Washington does not hold on to any promise, as history shows."

Ayatollah Mousavi expressed surprise at the way the UAE normalized relations with Israel, saying, "This has gone to the point where the UAE has turned from an Arab country into a Hebrew country."

He continued,"There is a faction in Lebanon that calls for normalization of relations with the Zionist regime, and he considered this faction to lack any principles or foundations."

"Iraq is different from other Arab countries that submit to American regime's orders. Today, Trump is asking Jordan and Egypt to relocate Palestinians so that he can take control of Gaza, and this happened only because of the weakness of the Ummah and its lack of their bravery."

He also said about inviting Abu Muhammad al-Jolani to Iraq, saying that "Al-Jolani is a terrorist who killed a large number of Iraqi people and the Iraqi court has issued a death sentence for him. How can Iraq host him at this stage?"

Referring to the efforts of the United States and the Zionist regime to destroy the Shiites movement in Lebanon, Ayatollah Seyyed Yassin Mousavi said that "The Shiite fighters of Lebanon will defeat the Zionists and the Americans.

MNA/6387056