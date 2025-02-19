Pezeshkian, Qatari Emir stress expansion of trade ties

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim held a joint news conference in Tehran on Wednesday.

Pezeshkian said in the press conference "that the neighboring state of Qatar enjoys special status in Iran's foreign policy agenda."

According to the Iranian president, "New ways were explored for expansion of ties with Qatar," in the meeting they held before the press conference.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran is seeking to pave the way for more regional cooperation.

According to him, Iran pays respect to Syrian sovereignty, adding that Syrian people must decide their own fate.

"Muslim states must adopt new measures to help Palestinian people in Gaza," the president further said, stressing that "Palestinians, Gazans in particular, should have safe, secure life in ancestral land."

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim, for his part, called for consultation, and coordination among regional states in times of tension.

He said that he is discussing regional, international issues, calling for constructive dialogue among neighbors

The Emir also said that he supports deals that can lead to regional prosperity.

He further stressed the need for a permanent Gaza ceasefire.

"Delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza must be guaranteed, further noted Sheikh Tamim.

The Emir also stressed expansion of trade ties between his country and Iran.

