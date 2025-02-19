US, France want mercenaries deployed in south Lebanon

“France and the US are trying to encourage Israel to fully withdraw from south Lebanon by suggesting the deployment of a peacekeeping force or even private security companies in strategic areas,” according to a report by Middle East Eye (MEE) published on Tuesday.

A US diplomatic source said that Israel wishes to remain in the south until February 28.

The evacuation period for the settlements is due to end at the start of March.

French President Emmanuel Macron contacted Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and informed the Israelis” that Lebanon fully rejects its continued presence in the south, a French diplomatic source told MEE.

“France offered to deploy French troops or UN peacekeepers at the sites instead,” the source added.

Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji however claims that Israel has rejected the French plan.

Another US diplomatic source said Washington offered to deploy multinational forces or private contractors.

Lebanon has reportedly rejected the offer.

US mercenaries are currently active in the Gaza Strip, where a fragile ceasefire is in place after a year of Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement issued on Tuesday, the Lebanese officials reaffirmed Lebanon’s unified national position regarding Israel’s behavior.

The Lebanese leaders underscored the urgent need for Israel’s full withdrawal under international resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

They also reiterated Lebanon’s full commitment to the resolution while condemning Israel’s repeated breaches.

About the US-French joint statement of November 26, 2024, which outlined a phased Israeli withdrawal within 60 days, the Lebanese leaders condemned the failure to uphold its commitments.

The Lebanese leaders said they would appeal to the UN Security Council to enforce Resolution 1701 and compel Israel’s immediate withdrawal.

The statement concluded with a firm assertion of Lebanon’s sovereign rights and its determination to use all available means to ensure the withdrawal.

SD/