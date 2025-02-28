Macron urges Europe to reject subservient dependency on US

"I can see many in Europe say that it is essential to be courteous with the US," the AFP news agency quoted the president as saying during his official visit to Portugal.

"We need to be polite, but we also need to protect what we are. Obeying is not the answer. I am against the ‘happy vassalage.’"

According to the French leader, Europe has to evolve "in order to regain power."

"Europe must rediscover the taste of risk, ambition, and power," he believes, according to TASS.

On February 10, US President Trump introduced 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports. They are expected to take effect on March 12. This would affect imports from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, the UK, Canada, EU states, Mexico, South Korea, and Japan.

