China warns against forgetting Gaza because of Ukraine

"All parties are currently concerned about the Ukrainian crisis but the Ukraine issue is not the only one as there are many other other spots in the world, such as the conflict in Gaza, which also require attention from the international community and should not be pushed into the background," Wang pointed out at a press conference following a UN Security Council meeting on practicing multilateralism and reforming global governance, TASS reported.

On January 15, Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas reached an agreement to release the captives held in Gaza and declare a ceasefire in the enclave. The three-phase deal took effect on January 19. During the initial 42-day phase, Hamas is expected to release 33 Israeli prisoners in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails.

