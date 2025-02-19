  1. Politics
Feb 19, 2025, 7:44 AM

Pezeshkian urges enhanced Iran-Turkmenistan trade ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the Islamic Republic sees no obstacles to expanding relations and trade exchanges between Tehran and Ashgabat.

President Pezeshkian made the comment during a meeting with Turkmenistan’s Deputy Head of Cabinet of Ministers Hojamyrat Geldimyradow in Tehran on Tuesday, on the sidelines of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum. 

President Pezeshkian praised the commitment of the National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow to strengthening relations with Iran, saying that the Islamic Republic is determined to enhance cooperation with this neighboring state.

The Iranian president called for bolstering cooperation in economic, trade, cultural, and scientific sectors, noting that both countries possess significant potential to deepen their relationship and increase trade volume.

Geldimyradow, for his part, conveyed warm greetings from Turkmenistan’s national leader and president to President Pezeshkian, expressing that the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum will facilitate the development of ties among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

He also highlighted the importance of joint projects in the energy and transportation sectors, underscoring that Turkmenistan views Iran not only as a neighbor but also as a strategic partner.

