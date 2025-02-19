Iran attaches great importance to relations with Sudan

Pezeshkian hosted Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif on Tuesday, a day after the top Sudanese diplomat arrived in Tehran for talks with senior Iranian officials.

The two countries resumed their diplomatic ties in October 2023 following a seven-year hiatus.

President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the resumption of the ties and emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations.

“There is no reason that ties between Islamic countries get tense and cut. For that reason, we welcome the resumption of relations between Iran and Sudan,” he said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran attaches importance to its relations with Sudan, said the president, expressing hope that the two sides will make good decisions in that regard when their joint economic commission will hold its meeting.

The Sudanese foreign minister, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the restoration of relations between Tehran and Khartoum, saying that Sudan is willing to expand its relations with Iran in all fields.

For this purpose, the Iran-Sudan joint economic commission will soon hold its session, Ali Youssef Ahmed Al-Sharif said without specifying the time of the meeting.

He conveyed warm greetings and a message from the Chairman of Sudan's Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to President Pezeshkian.

The Sudanese foreign minister also invited the Iranian president to visit Khartoum after calm was restored to the country.

