Partnership deal turning point in Iran-Russia ties history

In a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk in Tehran on Tuesday - held on the sidelines of the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum - President Masoud Pezeshkian underscored that the treaty provides a clear roadmap for strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The president also expressed hope that officials from both countries would prioritize the implementation of the strategic treaty.

Pezeshkian characterized bilateral collaboration in energy, industry, transportation, and trade as highly positive, noting that regional and international organizations, such as the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the BRICS group, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have created new platforms for joint cooperation.

For his part, Overchuk conveyed warm greetings from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and President Vladimir Putin to the Iranian president.

He also expressed satisfaction with the signing of the treaty, saying that interactions and collaboration between the two countries have significantly increased since the event.

At the 3rd Caspian Economic Forum, the Russian official stated that this event provides an excellent platform for the purposeful development of ties among the littoral states of the Caspian Sea.

The deputy prime minister also referred to his visit to an exhibition showcasing Iran’s achievements in Tehran on Tuesday, emphasizing that sharing these capabilities with other countries will create opportunities for the Iranian economy.

MP/President.ir