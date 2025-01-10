110,000 Basij forces hold pro-Palestine drill in Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan. 10 (MNA) – A pro-Palestine march dubbed "110,000- On Way of Quds Marchers" rally was held in Tehran on Friday. Designed as a cultural and combat exercise, the drill has been a part of Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19 war game.

The march was organized by Tehran's 27th Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Ground Forces Mohammad Rasulullah Division with the participation of IRGC members, voluntary Basij forces and ordinary people who advocate Palestinian resistance. The large-scale exercise involved 110,000 members of the Iranian Basij (volunteer) forces.

The drill, designed as a cultural and combat exercise, has been a part of the Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19 war game recently held in the country.