Iran's response to any threat to be decisive, harsh

Referring to the ongoing "Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19" military exercise, Pakpour said that the drill is underway with security and defense aspects.

The exercise's security aspect has started in the western border areas of the country, and in the near future, the defensive aspect of the exercise will be held in the south of the country, he added.

The Payambar-e Azam 19 exercise is a part of the IRGC Ground Force's annual programs, and its purpose is to increase combat power and improve the ability to identify and confront potential threats, according to him.

"Any threat or encroachment on the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be met with a strong and decisive response by our armed forces. Our readiness to defend the country is at the highest level and border security is the main priority of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps," he stressed.

