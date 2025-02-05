Iran, Tajikistan discuss strengthening bilateral ties

Ismatullo Nasreddin, First Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan, who traveled to Tehran to attend the ECO Deputy Foreign Ministers' Meeting, met with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday.

The two sides emphasized the importance of enhancing economic, cultural, and political ties, following the recent visit of Iran’s President to Dushanbe and the visa waiver for air travel between the two nations.

During the meeting, Araghchi expressed appreciation for Tajikistan’s warm hospitality during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Dushanbe. He described the historical, cultural, and linguistic bonds between the two nations as a solid foundation for deepening cooperation and expressed hope that recent agreements would mark a new chapter in bilateral relations.

Highlighting the regional developments' importance and sensitivity, Araghchi stressed the need for ongoing close consultations between the two countries.

Nasreddin, for his part, described the growing relations between Iran and Tajikistan as strong and promising. He reiterated Tajikistan’s leadership’s commitment to expanding ties in all fields of mutual interest.

He also welcomed the visa exemption for air travel between the two countries, expressing optimism that increased tourism, business exchanges, and trade partnerships would further strengthen people-to-people ties and economic cooperation.

