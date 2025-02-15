  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2025, 9:36 PM

Iran FM departs for Oman to attend Indian Ocean Rim Summit

Iran FM departs for Oman to attend Indian Ocean Rim Summit

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – The Iranian foreign minister left Tehran for Muscat on Saturday to take part at the 8th Indian Ocean Rim Summit.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, he would travel to Muscat upon an official invitation to participate in the 8th Indian Ocean Rim Summit, which will be jointly hosted by Oman, India, and Singapore in Muscat.

The 8th edition of the IOC will take place in Muscat, Oman, on February 16-17, 2025 under the theme “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” This edition will highlight the importance of inclusivity and building new partnerships in the maritime sector. It aims to strengthen collaboration among nations and institutions to address shared challenges, enhance connectivity, and promote sustainable development in the region. The event is expected to host participants from over 60 countries and international organizations, reflecting the region’s strategic importance and the need for collaborative solutions.

In addition to participating and delivering a speech at the summit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and other officials participating in the event, the spokesman also said.

MNA

News ID 228387

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News