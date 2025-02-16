Iran's foreign minister in Oman for talks

Heading a delegation, Araghchi arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, early on Sunday morning.

The top Iranian diplomat is set to attend the 8th Indian Ocean Rim Summit in his Oman visit.

In addition to participating and delivering a speech at the summit, the Iranian Foreign Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with foreign ministers and other officials participating in the event.

The 8th edition of the IOC will take place in Muscat, Oman, on February 16-17, 2025 under the theme “Voyage to New Horizons of Maritime Partnership.” This edition will highlight the importance of inclusivity and building new partnerships in the maritime sector. It aims to strengthen collaboration among nations and institutions to address shared challenges, enhance connectivity, and promote sustainable development in the region. The event is expected to host participants from over 60 countries and international organizations, reflecting the region’s strategic importance and the need for collaborative solutions.

