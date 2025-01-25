Iran-Armenia relations at unprecedented level

On Friday, the Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia emphasized the unprecedented relations between Tehran and Yerevan and stated that this country can reach an agreement with Iran on any issue.

Last week, Armenia and the United States signed a strategic partnership document, and the then US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced that a team from the United States would visit Armenia for issues related to border security.

On Friday, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, in response to the question of the journalists regarding the extent to which this issue was related to Iran and whether this issue was discussed with the Iranian counterparts or not, said that Armenia would discuss all issues with its Iranian counterparts, but the issue raised by the US Secretary of State is only related to increasing the effectiveness of Armenias' border control and has nothing to do with Iran or critical issues.

"I believe that the statement issued is another proof of our close relations and special cooperation. I do not see any issue that we cannot reach an agreement on with the Iranian side. Our relations are at an unprecedented level," the senior Armenian diplomat said.

