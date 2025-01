"Today, I welcomed Vahan Kostanyan, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia in Tehran," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi wrote on his X account.

"In this meeting, We examined various aspects of the strong relations between the two countries," Takht-Ravanchi said.

Iran and Armenia have traditional and historical ties of friendship and are determined to strengthen relations in many fields," he said.

MNA/