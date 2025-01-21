Regional countries benefit from Iran, Russia cooperation

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, he noted that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty was inked between Iranian and Russian president during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow on January 17, 2025.

Yerevan and Moscow have the strongest bilateral agreements. Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated at a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, Armenia News reported.

He pointed to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Tehran and Moscow, noting that Russia is now is developing very good cooperation and interaction with Iran.

All regional countries in the region will benefit from this cooperation, he emphasized.

Armenia also has very good neighborly and friendly relations with Iran, Mirzoyan continued.

Russia and Armenia are members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), an alliance that had previously signed a free trade agreement (FTA) with the Islamic Republic of Iran aimed at exempting customs duties of about 87 percent of goods. The agreement must be ratified by parliaments.

Earlier, parliaments of five member states of the union have already ratified the agreement, and the process of ratification of the agreement is ongoing in Iran.

In response to a question about the latest situation of Armenia's membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, he said that Armenia has very serious and strong bilateral agreements with Russia and Yerevan is truly united.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had previously traveled to Moscow for talks with his Russian counterpart in July 2023.

“From our side we emphasized commitment to the entire complex of agreements with Yerevan, including in the military-political sector, which is formulated bilaterally and within our common integration organizations,” Lavrov said.

Lavrov expressed hope that mutually beneficial cooperation will continue in all directions.

MA/IRN85726294