Security of Caucasus, neighbors important to Iran: FM spox

Speaking in his weekly press briefing on Monday, Baghaei congratulated the auspicious 46th glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution. He emphasized that the security of the Caucasus region and also all neighboring countries, including Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, are important to Iran.

There are exchanges with these two countries at diplomatic levels, he said, adding, “We are ready for any kind of assistance to strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus region.”

Referring to the news that Iran sent cash to Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, he noted media hype promoted by the Israeli regime is aimed at preventing the reconstruction of Lebanon.

He then pointed to the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Afghanistan in line with strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations and stated that Iran and Afghanistan share the common borders and it is necessary to enhance relations with this neighboring country.

Baghaei also highlighted the historical, cultural, and religious commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan, noting that the two sides had discussed immigration, water rights, and security. He emphasized that Iran has laid the ground for repatriating illegal immigrants to their country.

Touching on Iran’s approach towards new developments in Syria, the spokesman noted that Iranian foreign minister explicitly stated that every government that is backed by the Syrian people is supported by Iran.

In response to a question on holding of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Tehran, the spokesman pointed out that the ECO Summit is ongoing in the country at the level of deputies of the Foreign Ministry.

Turning to the visit of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United States, Baghaei said that Iran would closely monitor the effects of Benjamin Netanyahu's trip to Washington on the regional developments.

"We will carefully monitor these implications on developments in the region and Palestine," he added.

Concerning the presence of foreign forces in the region, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that Iran does not consider the presence of foreign forces in the interest of regional stability, adding that Tehran rather thinks the presence of foreign powers in the region will destabilize it.

Iran attaches great importance to the security of the Caucasus and all neighbors, which includes the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia, he said stressing constructive relations between Iran and these two countries.

MA/6366786