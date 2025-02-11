Yemeni leader hails Iran's firm support to resistance

"The US Western allies are benefitting from discord among Muslim nations," said al-Houthi in a speech he delivered on Saturday.

"The US has no good will towards Muslim nations," he said, adding that the US government is always seeking to plunder other nations' resources."

He continued to say that the US President Donald Trump has expressed clearly that the US considers other nations as cows waiting to be milked.

"Zionist project targets Islamic Ummah as a whole," the Yemeni leader said, adding that the Zionist project is seeking to corrupt young Muslims through infiltrating education system of Islamic states."

The Zionist project is destructive, hostile to Muslims and wants to destroy Muslim identity, he further noted.

"Arab regimes who relied in the US, the UK, have lost everything they had because of naivety," he underscored, adding that "the US is seeking to occupy Gaza Strip as if it is a real estate."

"Palestinians will respond with steadfastness to plots hatched by the US."

Al-Houthi continued to praise Iran's firm support for Palestinian cause and the Axis of Resistance in West Asia region.

MNA