Hezbollah, Ansarullah issue statements on Iran Islamic Rev.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement has issued a statement on the 46th anniversary of the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, saying that the revolution changed the course of events in history.

Hezbollah issued the statement on Monday that marked the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, congratulating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Masoud Pezeshkian and other officials as well as the Iranian people on the occasion.

Despite all kinds of sanctions, aggressions and conspiracies, Iran’s Islamic Revolution has paved the way for the Iranian people to make their country powerful and unique in political independence, as well as scientific and industrial progress, the statement reads.

Since its establishment, the Islamic Republic of Iran has become a focal point to advocate for justice in the region and has always been a true supporter of the resistance movements and the Palestinian cause, it added.

Yemen hails Iran’s support for Palestine

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesperson of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement also congratulated the Iranian nation on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

In a post on his X account, he said that the victory of Iran’s Islamic Revolution actually marked the victory of Islamic and human ideals against global arrogance.

He also praised the Islamic Republic for its continued support for the Palestinian cause as well as the resistance movements in Palestine and Lebanon over the past decades.

Iran is the most prominent country when it comes to loyalty to the Palestinian cause, the Yemeni official added.

MNA/IRN