Algeria hails Iran OIC proposal regarding Trump Gaza plot

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the proposal for an extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation during a telephone conversation with his Algerian counterpart Ahmed Attaf on Monday evening, as the top Iranian diplomat continues his consultations with foreign ministers of Islamic countries regarding the issue of the Palestinian territory, PressTV reported.

He provided a report on his recent consultations with Islamic countries, the OIC secretary general, and the United Nations chief to mobilize the global community against the “ethnic cleansing conspiracy in Gaza.”

The Iranian foreign minister also praised Algeria’s “principled stance in supporting the Palestinian people's resistance for self-determination and liberation from the Zionist regime’s occupation."

Araghchi described the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza as part of a colonial plan to “erase Palestine” and strongly condemned it, calling for “a unified and decisive stance on the part of the international community and Islamic countries against this dangerous conspiracy.”

The Algerian foreign minister also reaffirmed his country’s firm opposition to the plan to expel Gaza’s residents from their ancestral land.

Last week, Trump said the US was seeking Gaza’s “ownership” as part of a so-called plan that he wheeled out under the guise of “rebuilding” the war-wrecked Palestinian territory, proposing the relocation of some 2.4 million Gazans to Egypt and Jordan.

Cairo and Amman have already strongly rejected the highly-provocative plan by Trump, who later proposed the relocation of Palestinians to somewhere within Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh also denounced the US president’s proposal.

