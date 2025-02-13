US Gaza displacement plan aims to eliminate Palestine cause

Addressing the latest regional and international developments, Al-Houthi noted that Trump's Gaza displacement plan surprised most of human community and has drawn widespread condemnation.

He also said that US Trump's Gaza displacement plan is like a Joke, naïve talk.

Zionist project ultimately seeks to target Islamic sanctities in Palestine, most notably Al-Aqsa Mosque, Yemen's Ansarullah leader added.

Trump's plan is clear tyranny, scandalous in every sense of the word, he said, adding that Arab regimes neighboring Palestine must play important role in defeating Trump plan.

Ansarullah leader further stressed that all Arab, Muslim states must firmly reject Trump's Gaza displacement plan.

Approval of Trump plan to have serious consequences for the Arab national security, and also the entire region, according to Al Houthi.

Yemeni Ansarullah leader continue to warn that they will take action if Americans, Israelis try to implement Gaza displacement plan.

