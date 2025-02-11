Iran stresses its obligations to strengthen intl. friendship

Speaking on the occasion of commemorating the 46th victory anniversary of the Islamic revolution, held with the participation of envoys and high-ranking officials of the United Nations, heads of the international organizations, diplomats of foreign missions, media persons and Iranians residing in Geneva, he noted that Iran stressed the need for creating a just world, and ensuring the lasting peace and prosperity and also a bright future for the international community.

The Islamic Revolution was the outset of a new chapter in the history of the Iranian nation which was formed based on the nation's will to achieve independence, prosperity, and freedom, Bahreini underlined.

Despite all the challenges during the early days of the Islamic Revolution, the Islamic Republic has been able to achieve significant progress in various fields over the past 46 years with the perseverance, strong will, and courageous, unwavering efforts of the Iranian nation.

Inspired by the religious teachings and based on its principled positions, the Islamic Republic of Iran always emphasizes its commitments to strengthen the spirit of international cooperation and friendship, create a just world, and ensure lasting peace and prosperity and a bright future for the international community, Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva added.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks for the participation of distinguished guests on the 46th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

