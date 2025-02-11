  1. Politics
Iran top General receives Omani counterpart in Tehran

TEHRAN, Feb. 11 (MNA) – Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri met with Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF) in Tehran on Tuesday.

This meeting was held in line with the development of defense and military relations between the two countries at the regional level.

Admiral Abdullah Khamis Al Raisi, Chief of Staff of the Sultan's Armed Forces (SAF) arrived in Tehran on Monday evening at the official invitation of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri.

In the coming days, the Omani official will pay a visit to the exhibition of the capabilities of the Iranian armed forces.

He will also meet with the commanders of the Iranian armed forces.

