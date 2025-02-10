Enemy's rudeness to draw Iran severe response

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of celebratory parades marking the 46th anniversary of victory of the Islamic Revolution in Tehran on Monday, the defense minister highlighted the Iranian Armed Forces’ readiness to combat threats.

Commenting on the US’ rhetoric of military action against Iran, General Nasirzadeh said, “Such threats are not anything new. If the enemy shows any rudeness, we will respond in the harshest possible manner.”

Asked about the possible plans to extend the range of Iran’s missiles to above 2,000 kilometers, the defense ministers said, “We would do anything necessary to ensure the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

