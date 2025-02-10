Iran displays Satellite Carrier, Ballistic Missiles in Tehran

As a large number of people have taken to the streets across Iran to celebrate the national holiday of “Bahman 22nd”, the organizers of the event in Tehran have put a series of military achievements on display in the street.

The weapons that have attracted the attention of demonstrators are ‘Khorramshahr’ and ‘Hajj Qassem’ ballistic missiles as well as ‘Omid’ satellite carrier.

‘Khorramshahr’ has a range of 2,000 kilometers and can carry multiple warheads weighing 1,800 kilograms.

‘Hajj Qassem’ is also known as the new generation of ‘Fateh-110’ precision strike missiles with a range of 1,400 km, capable of defeating air defense missile systems.

In capital Tehran, demonstrators march across 13 different routes to reach the Azadi (Liberty) Square, where President Masoud Pezeshkian is going to give an address.

Hundreds of foreign guests, including scientific, political, and influential figures have travelled to Iran for the event, which is also a great opportunity for reporters.

Over 7,000 cameramen and journalists, including 200 foreign reporters, cover the massive rallies in Tehran and other cities.

