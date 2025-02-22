Iran exports military equipment to 30 countries

In remarks made on Thursday evening, General Nasirzadeh stated that since the victory of the Islamic Revolution, enemies have begun to conspire against Iran. They imposed war on Iran, but the war led to the growth and self-sufficiency of the country, and now Iran has become a weapons exporter, whereas at one time even barbed wire was not supplied to Iran.

General Nasirzadeh explained the reasons for the enmity of the US and other global powers towards the Islamic Revolution of Iran, stating that this revolution has stood against oppressors and tyrants from the beginning. It began and grew under the leadership of Imam Khomeini (RA) and has always been in conflict with the nature of countries like the US, as Iran stands against oppression and opposes tyranny, he said.

The Iranian Defense Minister emphasized that today, Iran's revolutionary thoughts have had an impact on the international level, and enemies are fearful of this fact.

MP/FNA1740117009486852448