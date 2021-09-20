Iran to give crushing response to any Zionists' unwise move

“Advances based on new, indigenousness and scientific innovative technologies in Iran, have been provided only to maintain the security and protection of the borders of Islamic Iran and to respond to any threats and possible aggression", Brigadier general Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said.

The Iranian Defense Minister made the remarks in reaction to the stupid statements and slanders of the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially the Zionist regime.

“Regimes affiliated with the fake powers have desperately resorted to nonsense remarks and baseless accusations, the Iranian Defense Minister said, strictly warning the enemies over the claim.

The fake Zionist regime has always been defeated by Iranians, he said, adding that the regime has only the power to express its hatred towards the oppressed and defenseless women and children.

The Islamic Republic of Iran will move forward towards defense and military development based on its defense doctrine, he stressed.

The enemies of the Iranian nation will definitely receive a crushing response for their irrational actions, he said, adding that they are going to pay a heavy price for their moves.

