Iran Aviation Ind. Org. applies knowledge-base firms know-how

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – Chief Executive of Aviation Industries Organization, affiliated to the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Afshin Khajehfard says that his organization has worked with a large network of the knowledge-based companies.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on the sidelines of the Specialized Exhibition of Development of National and Defense Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense (MoD), he stated that Iran’s Aviation Industries Organization has taken giant strides in the field of generation of employment opportunities throughout the country.

The organization has used high technical know-how and expertise of competent domestic knowledge-based companies and also the universities in this respect, the brigadier general emphasized.

