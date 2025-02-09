In meeting with Hamas delegation, Iran FM hails resistance

"No one can force our resilient people out of Gaza," the Hamas delegation said in the meeting with Araghchi.

The top Iranian diplomat for his part, praised the resilience of the Gazans in the small-sized Gaza Strip over the past 15 months against the US-Israeli genocidal war, saying that the Muslims and freedom-seeking people are proud of the Gazans.

Araghchi said that the Zionist regime and its masters the Americans were unable to achieve their goals in the war and had to accept the ceasefire after all their failures.

"The US President's plan to forcibly displace the Palestinian people from Gaza is in line with the colonial conspiracy to annihilate Palestine, and is against all principles of international law and international resolutions, and most importantly humanitarian principles. Therefore, it is completely rejected," the Iranian minister also said.

Referring to his telephone calls with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Foreign Ministers of some Arab and Islamic countries to follow up on holding an emergency meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers, Araghchi emphasized the need for Islamic countries to adopt a coherent and decisive stance against the US dangerous plot.

