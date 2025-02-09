Iran urges collective action against plot to relocate Gazans

In a telephone conversation on Saturday, Abbas Araghchi and his Tunisian counterpart Mohamed Ali Nafti discussed the regional developments, especially the issue of occupied Palestine, and bilateral relations.

Araghchi hailed the continued support and solidarity of the government and people of Tunisia with the oppressed people of Palestine, especially during the 16-month genocide of the occupying Zionist regime.

He further described the scheme to forcibly displace the people of Palestine from Gaza as being in line with the colonial plot of the 'erasure of Palestine', and condemned it, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

Araghchi also called on all countries in the world to take a decisive and united stance against this dangerous conspiracy.

He referred to the decisive opposition of countries at the regional and international levels to the illegal decision of the US president regarding Gaza and underlined the necessity of adopting a coherent and decisive position by the Muslim nations to confront this conspiracy against the fate of the Palestinian people.

The top Iranian diplomat also proposed that an emergency meeting be held by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to discuss and make decisions regarding this issue.

The Tunisian foreign minister, for his part, pointed to the international community's responsibility to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the cessation of the killing of the Palestinian people.

Nafti underscored that Gaza and the West Bank are an integral part of Palestine and any attempt to remove the people of Gaza from their land is not acceptable in any way.

The top Tunisian diplomat further spoke about the raison d'être of the OIC, which is supporting Quds and Palestine, and welcomed Araghchi’s proposal that this organization hold a meeting on the matter.

