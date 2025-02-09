Turkey supports Iran proposal for OIC urgent meeting on Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, expressed satisfaction with the good trend of relations between Ankara and Tehran.

He also emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the two neighbors in all areas of mutual interest.

Fidan then stressed the need for continued support by all Islamic countries for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Turkish foreign minister welcomed a proposal by his Iranian counterpart to hold an emergency meeting of the OIC.

For his part, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi highlighted the strong opposition of countries to the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, describing the conspiracy as a continuation of the genocide plan in Palestine.

He emphasized the necessity of adopting a firm and unified stance by the Islamic countries to counter the conspiracy and called for an immediate meeting of the OIC to address the issue.

Referring to the very good bilateral ties, the Iranian foreign minister hailed the recent political talks between Iran and Turkey, chaired by the deputy foreign ministers of the two countries, as important and fruitful.

Araghchi stressed the importance of continuing regular consultations to expand relations in various fields.

SD/TSN