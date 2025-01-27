  1. Politics
Turkey optimistic about EU sanctions relief for Syria: Fidan

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Turkey is confident that the European Union will lift certain sanctions previously imposed on Syria in the upcoming days, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in an interview.

He made the remarks in an interview with Saudi Arabia's Alsharq News.

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to convene on Monday in Brussels for discussions focused on key topics, including extending existing sanctions and imposing new ones on Russia, potentially lifting sanctions on Syria, addressing developments in Palestine and the occupied territories, and examining EU relations with the administration of US President Donald Trump, Al Mayadeen reported.

Fidan reportedly emphasized that the US has already eased some sanctions on Syria and expressed optimism that the EU would soon follow suit. He also mentioned that Turkey has established a coordination mechanism to provide immediate aid in crucial sectors such as transportation, energy, and healthcare.

