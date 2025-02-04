Turkey raises concerns over Netanyahu’s potential actions

“On Sunday, I had a meeting in Doha with members of the Political Bureau of Hamas. The Hamas side has no hesitation in fulfilling the terms of the ceasefire agreement. However, there are questions around the world about how the Netanyahu government will behave after the release of Israeli prisoners,” Fidan said at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty in Ankara.

Fidan urged the international community to take a unified stance in preventing Netanyahu from restarting what he described as "genocide" for political gain.

The minister also voiced strong opposition to any efforts to expel Palestinians from their homeland, referring to US President Trump's proposal.

MNA/