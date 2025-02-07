Iran strongly condemns new US sanctions on its oil exports

"The US government's action in sanctioning a group of individual and legal entities accusing them of being involved in the sale of crude oil is completely unjustified and contrary to international rules, and we strongly condemn it," Baghaei said.

"The new US administration's decision to put pressure on the Iranian people by preventing Iran's legitimate trade with its economic partners is an illegitimate, illegal, and violating action that brings about international responsibility for the US government," the Iranian spokesman said.

The US Treasury Department on Thursday added some individuals and companies in various parts of the world, including China, India, and the United Arab Emirates to its list of sanctions, accusing them of being involved in Iran's oil exports.

The move came in continuation of Trump's Maximum Pressure Campaign against Tehran which was recently allegedly reasserted by the White House.

Iran says the Trump campaign was in place during the previous Biden administration and, therefore, Trump's alleged re-asserting it does not make sense.

MNA