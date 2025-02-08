US sanctioning of ICC aimed at affording Israeli regime

"US's long addiction to #sanctions/coercive measures through extraterritorial application of its domestic law is now targeting inter-governmental institutions," the senior Iranian diplomat wrote in an X post.

"Sanctioning #ICC for investigating #Israel's heinous crimes marks a new low in the annals of US complicity and collusion with an occupying apartheid regime that has committed all sorts of atrocities in pursuit of its 'colonial erasure' of Palestine," he added.

"This is truly an egregious abuse of power aimed at affording Israeli regime the fullest impunity for its criminal acts that seriously threaten int'l peace and security."

He also called on the world to beware and react accordingly.

