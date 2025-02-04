  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 4, 2025, 4:17 PM

Trump compares Israeli regime tiny land to a pen on his desk

Trump compares Israeli regime tiny land to a pen on his desk

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – The US president, Donald Trump, has compared the occupying Israel’s ‘tiny land’ in the Middle East to a pen on his desk.

US President Donald Trump says it’s ‘not good’ that 'Israel' has such a ‘small piece of land’ when asked by reporters if he supported annexation of the occupied West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

He is set to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the Gaza ceasefire, which Trump said is not guaranteed to hold, media also reported.

“I have no guarantees that the peace is going to hold,” Trump told reporters on Monday, a day before he was due to meet with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, at the White House.

Trump’s special Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, added that "It’s holding so far, so we’re certainly hopeful."

MNA

News ID 227912

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News